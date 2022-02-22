LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Wintry mix late. Low of 14°. Wind chill ~ -10°. Winds ENE 18-22 MPH, gusts ~30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix east. High of 28°. Wind chill ~15°. Winds ENE→ESE 18-22 MPH, gusts ~30 MPH.

A bitter cold night is in store for the South Plains tonight. Clouds will increase after sunset, with moisture gradually increasing from southeast to northwest. Winds will remain gusty out of the east-northeast, with peak gusts as high as 30 MPH expected. After 2 AM, a light wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and maybe even some snow will develop to the east of Highway 87, and south of Highway 82. This will create some slick roadways for Wednesday morning, as lows bottom out in the single digits to upper teens. Wind chill values will be as low as 15° below zero, with a wind chill advisory in effect.





Wednesday will be a very wintry day across the South Plains! High temperatures will struggle to warm into the mid 20s and mid 30 across the region. We’ll keep a cloudy sky around the region, with on and off precipitation occurring over eastern areas. Winds will remain breezy out of the east-northeast, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Later in the day, winds will slightly shift to the east-southeast. This will bring in more moisture to the region later in the day, eventually allowing round 2 of winter precipitation to begin overnight. Areas to the east of the Highway 385 corridor will have the highest potential of seeing freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow. Accumulation totals will remain light, but enough to create some slick roadways overnight. Lows will range from the lower teens to the mid 20s.





Some light wintry precipitation will continue over eastern areas through Noon on Thursday. Once we make our way into the afternoon hours, temperatures will warm above freezing as we begin to see a few breaks in the louds! Highs will warm into the low 40s to low 50s, with winds shifting to the west-northwest around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night will be bitter cold, with lows once again plummeting into the single digits to upper teens. Any residual moisture that is left on area roadways will re-freeze, creating some isolated slick spots for our Friday morning commute.

Friday will be another cold day across the region, with high temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average. We will only warm into the mid 30s to mid 40s, with a few more peaks of sunshine around the region. Winds will shift back to the southeast, occasionally gusting as high as 25-30 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will also feature below average temperatures, with lows settling in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Extended Forecast:

A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday, possibly bringing a few rain/snow showers to the Rolling Plains. No impacts are expected from this event at this current time. Saturday will be the coldest day this weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Warmer, more spring-like temperatures will return to the region on Sunday, with highs continuing to climb into the 60s and 70s for Monday and election day on Tuesday. Unfortunately, no meaningful precipitation is expected over the next week. Be sure to stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for your latest forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 22nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:38 PM CDT

Normal High: 61°

Record High: 87° (1996)

Normal Low: 32°

Record Low: 12° (1911)

Have a warm Wednesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob.

