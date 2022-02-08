LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 25°. Winds N→NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 63°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH.

Another cold night is in store for the South Plains. Some clouds will move through the area this evening due to a weak cold front, giving us a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky overnight. Winds will shift from the north to the northwest, with gusts near 15-20 MPH expected. By sunrise on Wednesday, low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the low 20s to low 30s.

A sunny, spring-like day is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Wednesday! High temperatures will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will start off out of the northwest before shifting to the southwest later in the day. Sustained winds will range between 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, as lows fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Another weak cold front will push through the South Plains on Thursday. This one will be a little more impactful in regard to temperatures. Highs will range from the low 50s to low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the northeast behind the front, with gusts nearing 35-40 MPH at times. With wind gusts this high, patchy blowing dust and an increase for fire weather conditions are expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little more on the mild side, with lows only dipping into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day since January 18th, which is the last time Lubbock was in the 70s. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s to mid 70s on Friday, with strong winds out of the west upwards of 40 MPH. This will keep our risk for fire weather conditions around, in addition to some blowing dust. The culprit behind the warmer temps and strong winds is an approaching cold front. Said cold front will race through the South Plains late Friday evening into the overnight hours, shifting winds to the northeast. Wind gusts behind the front will approach 40 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, with lows ranging from the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise.

Extended Forecast:

A brief return to below average temperatures will occur on Saturday, with highs falling into the low 40s to low 50s thanks to our strong arctic front. By Sunday, we’re expected to be back in the upper 50s to upper 60s area-wide. The warming trend will continue for Valentine’s Day on Monday, and even warmer conditions are expected by Tuesday. Winds will increase across the region on Tuesday ahead of our next strong arctic front. Gusts near 40-45 MPH are expected, with increasing fire weather conditions and blowing dust. This front will cause highs to plummet to below average levels by the middle and end of next week, with the possibility of more precipitation returning to the South Plains. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 8th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 8th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Record High: 84° (1918 & 2015)

Normal Low: 29°

Record Low: -17° (1933)

Have a great Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

