KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: January 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 26°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun. High of 64°. Winds NW→N 10-15 MPH.

Clouds will hang around the region this evening into the overnight hours. Winds will gradually shift from the south, to the northwest by sunrise Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens to lower 30s across the region. Be sure to bring in your potted plants and pets!

Our warming trend begins on Wednesday, with high temperatures forecasted to be around 8-12 degrees above average! Highs will peak in the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll start off the day with a few clouds, but by the afternoon, we’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine out there! Winds will be shifting to the north throughout the day, with gusts remaining below 20 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain cold, with lows ranging from the low 20s to low 30s.

In my super duper professional opinion, Thursday will be picture perfect across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will warm into the low 60s to low 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southeast, with peak gusts only around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be breezy at times, with winds gusting near 30 MPH out of the southwest. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be a warm and windy day across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Some patchy blowing dust is expected, as winds will gust out of the west upwards of 40-50 MPH throughout the day. Later during the evening and overnight hours, winds will shift to the northwest as a strong cold front moves into the area. Gusts near 40-50 MPH will remain possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with temperatures plummeting into the upper teens to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday will be a cold day thanks to our strong cold front. Feel like temperatures will remain in the 30s most of the day. A hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with lows in the low teens to mid 20s across all of the KLBK viewing area. Temperatures will quickly rebound by Sunday afternoon, topping out in the mid 50s to mid 60s. A weak trough will dig closer to the South Plains for our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, dropping highs back down close to average. Our ridge will build back in by Tuesday, warming highs around 8-12 degrees above average.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 11th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 11th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 80° (2017)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -7° (1918)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx