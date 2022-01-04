KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: January 4th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 28°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 53°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH.

After a warm day, a cold night is expected across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Lows will range from the mid to low 20s, to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Winds will shift from the west to the northwest as a weak surface trough moves through the region. Occasional gusts over 20 MPH are expected.

Wednesday will be cooler across the South Plains, with high temperatures peaking right around average for this time of year. Temps will warm into the upper 40s to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northeast during the morning hours, to the south by late-day. Gusts near 25 MPH are expected. Big changes will arrive across the KLBK viewing area late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A strong arctic cold front will race into the South Plains very early Thursday morning. High temperatures for Thursday will occur during the early morning hours. ‘High’ temperatures for Thursday will range from the upper 30s to mid 50s. By sunrise, our lows will bottom out in the upper single digits to lower 20s. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 30s by midday, but most areas are expected to remain below freezing. Blustery conditions are expected all day long, with winds gusting out of the north upwards of 30 MPH. This will keep feel-like temperatures in the 10s and 20s for the entire region all day. Thursday night into Friday morning will bring bitter cold temperatures back into the region, with lows in the upper single digits to low 20s.

Friday will start off very cold, but warmer temperatures are expected to return to the region later in the day! Highs will top out in the upper 50s to upper 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will shift to the southwest, gusting near 30 MPH at times. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will continue to warm to above average levels on Saturday, before our next cold front moves in on Sunday. Highs will fall from the 70s to the 40s, with a mostly cloudy sky sticking around all weekend. Slightly below average temps will return early next, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. As of right now, no precipitation is expected anytime soon, but indications are beginning to suggest an increased chance of above average precipitation as we head into the middle of the month. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 4th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 4th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 54°

Record High: 76° (1918)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: -9° (1947)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

