LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 71°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. showers. HOT! High of 99°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Calmer winds and cooler temps are expected across the region this evening into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will settle into the mid 60s to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast around 5-10 MPH.

Above average temps will remain in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will range from the mid 90s to lower 100s, with some areas peaking in the 105-110 degree range each day! We will keep a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the South Plains each day, with a passing shower or two remaining possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will mainly be out of the south each day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible! Morning lows will remain slightly elevated, only cooling into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

A few showers will be possible for Saturday and Sunday, but a washout is not expected. Some storms will be possible, so remember that if you hear thunder roar, head indoors! High temperatures will remain above average, soaring into the upper 90s to lower 100s each day! Be sure to stay hydrated, and appropriately apply sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors. If possible, limit time outside to only 1-2 hours at a time. Be sure to bring you furry friends indoors, and try to only walk them during the morning hours. Be sure to ALWAY look before you lock. Morning lows will also remain exceptionally warm, only cooling into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Dry conditions will continue to dominate eastern New Mexico and western Texas. This means that drought conditions are only expected to worsen. In addition to the dry conditions, we will be a bit breezy at times. This will lead to an increased concern for fire weather conditions. Most of the KLBK viewing area is under a burn ban, so outdoor burning is not permitted. Be sure to prevent activities that could potentially produce a spark.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 12th:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (2016)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 57° (1999)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx