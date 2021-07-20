KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: July 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 63°. Winds E 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 86°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

After a cool and muggy day, a cool and muggy night is expected across the South Plains! Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s to middle 60s by Wednesday morning, with a mostly clear sky hanging around the region. Winds will be light out of the east around 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday will be another below average day across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range through the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Showers and storms are expected to remain in eastern and central New Mexico, leaving 99% of our area dry. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will stay on the mild side, as lows range through the 60s under a mostly clear sky.

90s are expected to return to the forecast for most of the South Plains on Thursday. Highs area-wide will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest in the morning, shifting to the south-southeast later in the day. Gusts will approach 20 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Friday morning.

Our TGIF looks dry and warm! We cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening hours, but most areas are expected to remain dry. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. A mostly sunny sky is expected across the KLBK viewing area, with winds gusting to 25 MPH out of the south. Overnight lows will drop back into the middle 60s to lower 70s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, and the last few days of July, it looks as if our pattern will flip, allowing for warmer and drier conditions to return to the KLBK viewing area! By the end of the forecast period, high temperatures will once again range from the lower 90s to lower 100s, with more sunshine, and fewer rain chances around the region. This is great news for our ag-producers, as fields need to dry out just a tad.

Overall, the latest climate models suggest that for the next two weeks, above average temperatures and below average rain chances will become more prevalent across most of the country, including right here in eastern New Mexico and western Texas! As it stands right now, we are still over 4 inches above average on our annual precipitation, and 1.50″ above average for the month of July. Drought conditions are expected to remain at bay over the next several weeks, even though rain chances will basically be non-existent.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 20th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, July 20th:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1925 & 1936)

Record Low: 59° (1971)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

