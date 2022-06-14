LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 75°. Winds S 22-28 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. HOT! High of 99°. Winds SSW 20-25 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

Another warm and windy night is in store for the South Plains. Winds will gust upwards of 40-45 MPH out of the south under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature windy and warm conditions. Highs ranging from 92-105 degrees will be accompanied by wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the south, under a partly cloudy sky. Be sure to drink plenty of hydrating fluids if you plan on being outside for longer durations of time, keep your pets cool and off the concrete, and always look before you lock! Make sure you NEVER leave your pets or children unattended in a locked car. In weather conditions like these, that decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will stay on the mild to warm side, as temperatures only drop into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Thursday will feature a few afternoon and evening showers and storms, especially over western areas. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the south around 20-25 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain windy, as low temperatures bottom out in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be a degree or two cooler as high pressure re-establishes itself over the Great Plains. Temperatures will peak anywhere from 90-100 degrees across the South Plains. Winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day, with maximum wind gusts near 30 MPH throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm, as lows settle into the low 60s to mid 70s

Extended Forecast:

Highs will remain steady in the 90s this weekend. It will be breezy at times,a s winds gust upwards of 35-40 MPH. Morning lows will only settle into the 60s and mid 70s. Next week, the heat will hang around the region. Tuesday is the first official day of summer! Highs will remain in the 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Drought conditions will continue to worsen, as beneficial precipitation is not expected anytime soon.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 14th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 104° (1939)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 44° (1947)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

