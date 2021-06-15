KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 68°. Winds SSE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 95°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Although summer doesn’t officially begin until Sunday, we have felt like the warm season for quite some time. Overnight tonight, winds will be out of the south-southeast around 10-15 MPH. We will keep a clear sky around the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by Wednesday morning.

Another hot day is in store for the South Plains on Wednesday, with high temperatures ranging from 90°-100°. We will keep a sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest in the morning, shifting to the southeast later in the afternoon. Gusts may be as high as 20 MPH at times. Overnight, temperatures will range from the middle 60s to 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Thursday, with highs ranging from 92°-102°. Abundant sunshine will result in a reminder of heat safety tips! Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, lighter colored clothes, and drink plenty of water to keep hydrated! Winds will be out of the southwest in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon again, with gusts upwards of 20 MPH. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s once again.

Extended Forecast:

The gradual increase in temperatures is forecasted to continue for the remainder of the week. Highs will make it into the triple digits, just in time for the first day of summer! Rain chances will remain non-existent this week, with possible a few more showers and storms by early next week. Morning lows are also expected to remain above average, ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Winds will shift to the southeast by early next week, helping to decrease our temperatures as our moisture content increases.

7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 15th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 15th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 109° (1939)

Record Low: 49° (1927)

Have a wonderful Wednesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

