LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 96°. Winds SW→SE 15-20 MPH.

A partly cloudy sky will remain around the KLBK viewing area this evening through the overnight hours. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible in eastern New Mexico. Low temperatures will eventually settle in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Wednesday, with winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Hot, dry, and mostly sunny conditions will remain in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will range from the low 90s to 108 degrees, with the hottest day being on Friday! Winds will mainly be out of the south-southwest, with gusts as high as 40 MPH! We will be concerned with the possibility of fire weather conditions, especially on Thursday and Friday. Outdoor burning is not advised. Morning low temperatures will remain around average to slightly above average levels. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s each morning.

Extended Forecast:

A cold front is forecast to pass through the South Plains Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will peak in the mid 90s to lower 100s. Some northern portions of the South Plains will only reach the mid 80s to low 90s as highs on Saturday. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front, with sustained speeds of 20-25 MPH expected. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are likely.

Showers and storms will return to the forecast on Sunday, and hang around the region through Tuesday of next week. We are not expecting a widespread washout, but some locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Exact amounts are currently unknown. It currently appears that southern areas will have the greatest chance at seeing rainfall each day. It will all come down to where our cold front stalls out. Should it not move as far south as expected, we will see better rain chances across a majority of the area. If it moves further south than forecast, we may not see any rain at all. Be sure to check back in for updates!

In addition to the chance of some rain, cooler temperatures are also expected! Highs will fall into the low 80s to mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday, with morning lows cooling into the upper 50s to low 70s. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around each day, with winds slowly shifting from the northeast to the southeast over the three day period. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 21st, 2022 PM

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 21st:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 107° (1981)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 54° (1946 & 1973)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

