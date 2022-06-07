LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening storms. High of 89°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

After a cooler than expected day, it looks like more clouds will return to the region overnight! Clouds will increase from north to south this evening. A few of our northernmost areas could see a few showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder or two. Unfortunately, not much in the way of rainfall accumulation is expected. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature some cooler temps and more clouds. Highs will struggle to warm into the 90s for some, with highs peaking in the mid 80s to upper 90s area-wide. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. As we head into the evening hours, storms are expected to increase over eastern New Mexico. Close to 10-11 PM CDT, these storms will begin to roll into western Texas. We are not expecting a wash out for the entire region. The further west you live, the more likely you are to receive rainfall. A few storms could be on the severe side, with damaging winds upwards of 70 MPH and quarter sized hail being the main threats. Some residual showers will linger overnight, as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low 70s.

Thursday will be warmer across the region, as highs climb into the 90s and lower 100s. Warmest temperatures will occur over the southern KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region. A few evening sprinkles will be possible, but 99% of the region is expected to remain dry. Low temperatures will cool into the 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Friday.

The heat is ON by the time Friday rolls around. Temperatures will warm their way well into the 90s and lower 100s. We’ll keep a few clouds around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day, with gusts as high as 20 MPH possible. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm, as lows only fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

A big warm up is in store for the South Plains this weekend. Highs will soar back into the mid 90s to lower 100s, with rain chances drying up. Winds will remain breezy at times, with gusts out of the southwest as high as 35-40 MPH expected. This wind shift will aid in above average temperatures, and also an increased concern for fire weather conditions. Although recent rainfall has been decent for most of the region, severe to exceptional drought persists across all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Any outdoor burning or activities that could result in a spark should be closely monitored. Morning lows will remain slightly elevated, only cooling into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 7th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 45° (1915)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

