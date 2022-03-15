LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 37°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Clouds increase late. High of 83°. Winds SW 15-20.

After a nearly perfect day, a nice evening is expected to keep things quiet in the weather world across the South Plains. Winds will remain rather calm out of the south-southwest, with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH expected. We will keep a mostly clear sky around the region, as lows fall into the low 30s to low 40s across the region.

A warm and windy Wednesday is in store for the KLBK viewing area! Highs will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day. Strong southwesterly winds will help us warm so efficiently. Gusts around 35-40 MPH will result in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions across most of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Please be extra conscious of your actions on Wednesday, and postpone any activities that could result in a spark. Winds will remain breezy Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front begins to track into the South Plains. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH are expected, with lows ranging from the low 30s to mid 40s.

After our cold front moves through the region Thursday morning, the parent storm system will track through the Texas Panhandle. This will result in a partly to mostly cloudy across the South Plains, with isolated rain showers expected over northern areas. Unfortunately, not much in the way of rainfall accumulation is currently expected. Highs on Thursday will vary from the mid 50s to the mid 60s, with breezy winds shifting to the north-northwest. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are expected throughout the day. As we head into the evening hours, winds will begin to subside across the region. Lows by Friday morning will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with high temperatures only warming into the low 50s to mid 60s across the region. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting back to the south during the late afternoon hours. Gusts as high as 25-30 MPH will be possible. Friday night into Saturday morning looks to remain chilly, with lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, high temperatures will rebound into the low 70s to low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Spring officially begins at 10:33 AM CDT Sunday morning, officially bringing an end to winter. On Monday, the first full day of spring looks to feature showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains, especially to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor. Severe storms do look possible at this time, with large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes possible! Timing will be during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecasts from the KLBK First Warning Weather Team. We’re here to keep you safe through the storms. Behind our powerful storm system on Monday, a cold front will race into the region. This will drop high temperatures below average on Tuesday, with temps only making it into the mid 50s to low 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 15th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 15th:

Sunrise: 7:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 68°

Record High: 88° (2013)

Normal Low: 38°

Record Low: 17° (1947)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

