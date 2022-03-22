LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 32°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 57°. Winds NW 20-25 MPH.

After a day of strong winds, breezy conditions will hang around through the remainder of our evening and overnight hours. Gusts will range from 35-45 MPH before sunset, with gusts nearing 30 MPH overnight. A few clouds will return to the region tonight, resulting in a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will drop down close to freezing, with lows ranging from the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another chilly and breezy day across the South Plains. Highs will peak from the low 50s through the low 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH at times. This will result in an elevated to critical risk of fire weather conditions across the region! As a weak surface trough passes through eastern New Mexico and western Texas, a few sprinkles will track through the KLBK viewing area. No accumulating rainfall is expected. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will feature lows near freezing, with temperatures varying from the mid 20s to upper 30ss by sunrise.

As winds begin to calm on Thursday, temperatures will begin to warm! Gusts near 30 MPH out of the northwest are still expected across the region, but calming winds are expected throughout the day. Highs will climb into the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Near average temperatures are expected overnight as lows dip into the low 30s to mid 40s!

We will FINALLY see a break in the wind on Friday! Sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH are expected as winds shift from the northwest to the southeast. Highs will be above average, warming into the mid 70s to mid 80s under a beautiful blue sky! Get outside and enjoy the day if you can! Overnight Friday into Saturday morning will feature warmer temperatures, as lows stay in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend will be quite warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s! By Sunday, winds will increase out of the southwest with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH. Clouds and blowing dust will increase on Sunday. Morning lows will remain in the upper 30s to low 50s each morning.

Above average temperatures will hang around as we head into the first part of next week as our next storm system begins to move inland over western portions of the United States. This will slowly increase our pressure gradient over the South Plains, which will increase our winds. Gusts over 40 MPH are possible on Monday and Tuesday. This will bring back the concern of favorable fire weather conditions across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. HIghs will range from the upper 70s to mid 90s for Monday, with some ‘cooler’ air and clouds returning on Tuesday. Models are also hinting at the possibility of showers and storms over central and eastern areas. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest storm threats on our Facebook and Twitter pages. The KLBK First Warning Weather Team is here to keep you safe through the storms!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 22nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 60°

Record High: 90° (2018)

Normal Low: 40°

Record Low: 18° (1914 & 1952)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx