LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 24°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Fire threat. High of 62°. Winds SSE 22-28 MPH, gusts ~40 MPH

Another cold night is in store for the South Plains this evening! We’ll keep a clear sky around the region with winds out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. Low temperatures are on track to bottom out in the upper teens to low 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.

A warmer and windy Wednesday is in store for the KLBK viewing area! Highs will make their way into the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be stronger across the region, with gusts as high as 40 MPH out of the south-southwest. This will bring an elevated risk of fire weather to most of the South Plains, with a critical threat for fire weather conditions over northwestern portions of the South Plains and southwestern Panhandle. Wednesday evening will begin to turn cooler as a cold front moves into the region. During the overnight hours, lows will bottom out in the mid teens to low 30s once again.

Temperatures will tumble on Thursday as a strong arctic front moves into western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will range from the mid 30s over northern areas, to the mid 60s over northern parts of the Permian Basin! Winds will shift to the northeast behind the front, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH! The cold front will clear the South Plains Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will plummet into the upper single digits to low 20s, with clouds and light snow increasing by Friday morning.

Friday will feature flurries for northern portions of the KLBK viewing area, some locations seeing some minor snow accumulations! Some areas could see around 1″. Thankfully, no significant impacts are expected to travel or daily activities. Not much in the way of accumulation is anticipated in Lubbock. Highs will be nearly 30 degrees below average area-wide, with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the north-northeast around 18-22 MPH throughout the day, making feel like temperatures stay in the teens and 20s all day. We will see a clearing sky later during the afternoon. Friday night into Saturday morning will be frigid, with lows once again dipping into the upper single digits to low 20s.







Extended Forecast:

This weekend, we’ll gain an hour of daylight and some warmer temperatures! Highs will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s on Saturday, with highs on Sunday forecast to peak from the mid 60s to the mid 70s! We will remain breezy across the region, with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the southwest. Daylight saving time officially begins early Sunday morning, so don’t forget to ‘spring forwards’ one hour before bed Saturday night. We’ll keep above average temperatures around as we head into next week, with morning lows flirting with freezing.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 8th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 8th:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 65°

Record High: 87° (1911 & 1918)

Normal Low: 36°

Record Low: 12° (1967)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

