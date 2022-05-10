LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Severe storms before 2 AM. Locally heavy rainfall. Low of 64°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe storms west. High of 90°. Winds SSE 20-25 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day is in effect through the early overnight hours tonight. A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued for areas along and to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridors. Damaging winds up to around 75 MPH and hail up to 2″ in diameter (lime sized) are expected, with some areal flooding also expected. Storms will fall below severe limits after 1-2 AM over northeastern areas. Some areas will pick up over 2 inches of rainfall over the next 12 hours. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s overnight tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday. Best chance will remain over western zones. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms exists in eastern New Mexico. Damaging winds near 60-70 MPH and hail up to 1.75″ in diameter (golf ball sized). Timing will be from 2 PM through 10 PM. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south-southeast around 20-25 MPH. Storms are expected to come to an end shortly after midnight, with lows falling into the upper 50s and 60s.

A shower or two will remain possible on Thursday, with highs peaking in the upper 80s to upper 90s. We’ll keep a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be dry, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will feature a storm or two, with the possibility of 60 MPH winds and 1.00″ in diameter hail (quarter sized). Most areas will remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will remain above average, peaking in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be breezy at times, with gusts approaching 30 MPH! Friday night into Saturday morning will remain dry, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Extended Forecast:

We will warm up and dry back out this weekend! Highs will peak in the 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. WInds will gust near 30 MPH at times, bringing back the concern of fire weather conditions. Other than a few sprinkles on Monday, next week will start off dry and hot. Highs will remain above average, peaking in the mid 90s, with breezy winds keeping our fire weather concerns at a heightened level.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 10th:

Sunrise: 6:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:37 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: 100° (2018)

Average Low: 54°

Record Low: 33° (1918)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay Weather Aware!

-Jacob.

