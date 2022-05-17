LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds early. Low of 64°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & hot. High of 98°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

A few showers and storms will be possible over the northeastern South Plains through the early overnight hours. Most of us will remain dry, but areas east of Interstate 27 and north of Highway 82 will have a shot at a passing shower or storm. Should something develop, winds could gust as high as 60-70 MPH, and hail up to half dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter) could occur. Temperatures will remain warm overnight, as lows only cool into the mid 50s to low 70s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky around the region after a few clouds early on.

After our weak cold front clears the region, we won’t see much of an impact across the South Plains! High temperatures will stay in the mid 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. We will see a few clouds over northern areas late in the day. Winds will be light out of the northwest, with gusts remaining below 20 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain mild, as we only dip into the low 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday will be dangerously hot across the South Plains! Highs will top out in the mid 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. We will be concerned with fire weather conditions as gusts upwards of 30 MPH will be possible out of the southwest. PLEASE check your vehicles before you lock your doors, and be sure to stay hydrated! Thursday night will be another warm one, with temperatures varying from the low 60s to mid 70s by Friday morning.

A strong cold front will pass through the South Plains late Friday. Before the front’s arrival, we will see temperatures soar into the low 90s to lower 100s under a sunny sky! Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, with occasional gusts as high as 40 MPH! Patchy blowing dust will be possible. Overnight, our cold front will pass through the region. This will keep our winds strong, with direction shifting to the northeast! Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH are likely as lows drop into the mid 40s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend will feature below average temperatures across the South Plains! Highs will remain in the upper 60s to lower 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain breezy, with gusts out of the east and northeast as high as 40 MPH. Rain and storm chances will increase on Monday, with a few severe storms possible! Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive to-the-second weather alerts, and to track storms through the South Plains! A few showers will remain possible for Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 80s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 17th:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 101° (1996 & *2022)

Average Low: 57°

Record Low: 41° (1916 & 1986)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

