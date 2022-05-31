LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low of 58°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and hot. High of 95°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for today, Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in orange. Areas in the yellow region are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk, and areas in dark green are included in a level 1 marginal risk (pictured below). Isolated tornadoes, large hail over apple sized (3.00” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 5 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours (around 2 AM CDT). Storms will increase from west to east throughout the evening hours. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive severe weather alerts, and to track storms as they begin to move into your area!

Overnight tonight, storms will gradually begin to dissipate after midnight. Areas that see the most intense storms could also pick up near 1 inch of rainfall, with some areas possibly seeing even more than that! We will keep some clouds around as lows cool into the upper 50s to mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in yellow. Areas in the dark green region are included in a level 1 marginal risk (pictured below). Large hail over lime sized (2.00” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 3 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours (around 12 AM CDT). Storms will increase from west to east throughout the evening hours.

Highs on Wednesday will be a bit cooler, only climbing back into the mid 70s to mid 80s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting to the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Some localized rainfall amounts will exceed 1 inch, with a few more areas seeing rainfall than on Tuesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be a bit cooler as a weak cold front moves through the KLBK viewing area. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s to mid 60s by sunrise.

Rain chances will almost completely dry up on Thursday, as high temperatures fall below average. Temperatures will only peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible, but we are not expecting much in the way of widespread, heavy rainfall. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be refreshing, as temperatures drop into the low 50s to mid 60s. A few isolated showers will remain possible overnight.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 31st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 31st:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 102° (1916 & 2018)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 43° (1983)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

