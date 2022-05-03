LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated severe storm or two. Low of 58°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated p.m. severe storms. High of 86°. Winds SE→SW 15-20 MPH.

A warm front will move from south to north through the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours. This will bring in more moisture to the region, resulting in an isolated severe storm or two after midnight. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms exists for the dark green shaded regions below, including the city of Lubbock. Areas along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor will have the greatest likelihood of seeing severe weather. These storms are expected to remain isolated in nature, with only 20-30% of our viewing area receiving accumulating rainfall. Low temperatures will range from the low 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Severe Weather Potential through the overnight hours of Tuesday (May 3rd, 2022) through early Wednesday (May 4th, 2022) morning.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Wednesday, May 3rd, 2022. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop over eastern and northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area during the afternoon and evening hours. Timing for this second wave of severe weather will be from 2-10 PM CDT.









Severe threats of 70-80 MPH wind gusts, softball sized hail (4.00″ in diameter), and even tornadoes will be possible. Areas shaded in dark green below are included in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk, areas in yellow a level 2 out of 5 slight risk, and areas in orange a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk! These storms will remain very isolated in nature, with only about 30-40% of the KLBK viewing area seeing measurable rainfall.





High temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Overnight, winds will shift from the southwest to northwest as a cold front passes through! Gusts will remain as high as 30-35 MPH. As our cold front begins to push over the Rolling Plains during the late evening hours on Wednesday through the early morning hours of Thursday, we could see a few additional storms develop off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. These could produce wind gusts upwards of 60-70 MPH, in addition to hail up to ping-pong ball sized (1.50″ in diameter). Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s to upper 50s.





Thursday will be a much calmer day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky, with calmer winds out of the northwest. Gusts should remain around 20-25 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain clear, as lows settle into the mid 40s to upper 50s,

Our warming trend returns on Friday as highs climb back into the mid 80s to mid 90s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the area as high pressure builds back in from the west. Unfortunately, this ridge of high pressure will also keep any rain chances at bay. Winds will be light out of the west, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild, with lows only bottoming out in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

The heat cranks up this weekend as high pressure remains in place! We will have several opportunities to hit our first 100 degree day of the year this weekend. The current forecast calls for highs of 100° in Lubbock for both Saturday and Sunday! If you’re heading out to vote on Saturday, be sure to head out early! If you plan on having any Mother’s Day celebrations outdoors on Sunday, make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! This time of year, we here at KLBK want to remind everyone to check their vehicle before they lock their doors! Make sure your children and pets are out of your vehicle before you lock your doors!!! As we head into next week, we’ll start off warm. By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will be monitoring for the possibility of another cold front that could head our way. It looks like it could even bring a few showers and storms back into the region. Be sure you stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 3rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Sunrise: 6:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:32 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 98° (1940, 1996, and 2012)

Average Low: 52°

Record Low: 27° (2013)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

