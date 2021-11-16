KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: November 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 43°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: More clouds, and a cold front. High of 60°. Winds NE 22-28 MPH, Gusts ~40 MPH.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the overnight hours as a cold front moves closer towards the South Plains. Temperatures will bottom out from the upper 30s to low 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH.

A strong arctic front will move through the KLBK viewing area by mid-morning on Wednesday. This will bring gusty winds back into the South Plains! Some areas will see gusts ~40 MPH out of the northeast behind the passage of the cold front. Daytime highs will be much cooler tomorrow, ranging from the mid 50s to upper 60s. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. As we head into the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, our sky will begin to clear and our winds will begin to calm. This will provide optimal conditions for radiational cooling. As a result, most of the South Plains will experience its coldest night of the season! Lows will range from the upper 10s for southern portions of the Panhandle, to the mid 30s for the southern Rolling Plains. Lubbock will finally wake up to its first freeze by Thursday morning!

Thursday will be even cooler across the region. Highs will only peak in the 50s area-wide under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will start out of the northeast early in the day, before shifting to the southeast during the late afternoon and evening hours. Gusts near 20 MPH are expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a few more clouds, with low ranging from the mid 20s to low 40s.

High temperatures will be a few degrees above average for most of the South Plains! Temperatures will top out in the 60s to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be more mild across the region, with temperatures settling in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

A warm weekend is in store for the South Plains. Clouds will increase for Saturday and Sunday, blanketing the entire KLBK viewing area under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will range through the 70s on Saturday, before falling back into the 60s for Sunday. Texas Tech takes on OSU for senior night in The Jones, with a kickoff time of 7:00 PM CDT. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s around kickoff, falling into the 50s by the end of the 4th quarter. A cold front is expected to move into the region late Saturday through Sunday morning, bringing cooler air back into the region.

Clouds will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, as our weather pattern remains relatively benign. Highs will range through the 60s and 70s, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s. By the time Wednesday and Thursday roll around, things could get a little dicey across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. As of right now, models are coming to a general agreement that a strong storm system will pass through the area. The exact track of this system will determine what kind of impacts we ultimately see here in the KLBK viewing area. As of right now, all we can say is that temperatures look to trend below average from Thursday through Sunday of next week, with precipitation chances trending above average. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on your holiday forecast!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 16th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 16th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 64°

Record High: *88° (2021)

Normal Low: 36°

Record Low: 11° (1916)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx