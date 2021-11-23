KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: November 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 46°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 73°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

After a rather pleasant day across the South Plains, you may be wondering just how long these nice conditions will stick around. In short, the answer is not long. Clouds will increase across the region tonight, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures are forecasted to bottom out in the upper 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

A lot of folks will be hitting the road come Wednesday morning. Across western Texas and eastern New Mexico, not many impacts are expected throughout the day! We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. By the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, a cold front will begin to push into the region. This will help to develop a few showers over northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area.

Most of the KLBK forecast area will remain dry. Those that do see a few showers could pick up near 0.10″-0.25″ of rainfall. There has been some speculation on social media as to whether or not we could see any wintry precipitation. The answer to that is no. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will begin to drop. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be blustery. Winds will gust near 35 MPH out of the north, as lows fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be a cold one this year! We will start the day off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Clouds will clear from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 20-25 MPH, helping to usher in the cooler air. High temperatures will only peak in the mid 40s to mid 50s, with wind chill values in the 30s and 40s for most all day. By Thursday evening, more sunshine will return to the region just before sunset. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will be bitter cold. In fact, some areas will see their coldest air of the season so far! Lows will range from the upper teens to the low 30s by sunrise on Friday! If you plan on heading out to catch any door buster deals, be sure to bundle up and stay warm!

Friday will be a good day for shopping across the region! Highs will range from the upper 50s, through the 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will not be anywhere near as cold. Lows will cool into the low 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Small business Saturday will be another perfect day to get out and find some deals for holiday gifts this season! Clouds will increase across the region, with possibly even a shower or two developing over the Permian Basin. Most areas will remain dry, with highs remaining in the mid 50s to upper 60s. A weak cold front will pass through Saturday into Sunday, cooling us off a few degrees for Sunday. As we head into next week, high pressure will slowly work back into western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will keep above average temperatures and below average precipitation in the forecast for quite some time.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 23rd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:27 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 61°

Record High: 84° (1965)

Normal Low: 34°

Record Low: -1° (1957)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Safe travels!

-Jacob.

