KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: November 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds and rain. Low of 41°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and damp. High of 48°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Cloudy and damp conditions will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours tonight. A cold front will push through the region overnight, giving a better chance for scattered showers over the Rolling Plains. Rainfall totals there could exceed 0.25″ by sunrise on Wednesday. Low temperatures will remain pretty steady overnight, only bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain calm out of the east-northeast around 5-10 MPH. Watch out for dense fog and reduced visibility on tomorrow’s morning commute!

Wednesday will be another gloomy day for the entire KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will remain in the low 40s to low 50s under a cloudy sky. Scattered showers will be likely off the Caprock, over the Rolling Plains, throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Portions of the Rolling Plains could receive over 0.25″ of rainfall. For the rest of the region, rainfall totals under 0.20″ are expected. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH, keeping wind chill values in the 40s to mid 30s all day. Rain and drizzle will fade away overnight, but fog and low clouds will remain an issue. Lows will range from the low 30s to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday will start out cloudy and foggy, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Some areas will start off below freezing! Clouds and fog will likely stick around until lunch. During the afternoon hours, more sunshine will return to the region, allowing for temperatures to quickly warm! Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Our sky will clear from northwest to southeast. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold once again, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 40s.

Friday will feel more like an average early November day! Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain cold, with lows cooling into the low 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be slightly above average, ranging through the 70s under a sunny sky. Time will fall back 1 hour early Sunday morning. Winds on Sunday could gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the southwest. Next week will start off warm with high temperatures varying from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky! Winds will still remain breezy out of the southwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH. By mid-week, we’ll be watching for the possibility of another cold front that could arrive by Veteran’s Day!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 2nd, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 2nd:

Sunrise: 8:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 69°

Record High: 85° (2012)

Normal Low: 41°

Record Low: 19° (1951 & 1991)

Have a cozy Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

