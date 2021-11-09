KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: November 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 52°. Winds SE/SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warm. High of 75°. Winds NW 22-28 MPH, Gusts ~30-35 MPH.

Clouds are building across the region this evening, and will continue to increase in coverage overnight. Our winds will gradually shift from the north to the southeast, bringing in more low level moisture. This will help areas of patchy fog develop overnight, resulting in reduced visibility for our Wednesday morning commute. Patchy fog will linger into the morning hours, before completely mixing out of the area by 10 AM. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a nice, but breezy day! High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s area-wide under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be quite breezy across the region, gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH at times. The breezier nature of the wind will result in an elevated risk of fire danger across the southwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Outdoor burning is not advised. Our next cold front will move through the region Wednesday morning, eventually exiting southern areas Wednesday night. Breezy northwesterly winds will continue, as lows fall into the low 30s to low 40s by sunrise on Thursday.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures will be the main story for Veterans Day. Other than some high clouds, we will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region. High temperatures will peak in the 60s to low 70s, with winds shifting to the south around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a few clouds and cold temps. Lows will drop into the 30s to low 40s by Friday morning.

As we round out the work week, below average temperatures will return to the forecast. Highs on Friday will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 20-25 MPH, with gusts near 35 MPH at times. Friday night football will be chilly across the region, so be sure to bring a jacket if you plan on heading out to any games. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold. In Lubbock, we could very well see our first freeze of the season! It will be close as to whether or not it will happen in the Hub City, but northwestern portions of the South Plains will fall into the 20s, and others will remain in the 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Seasonal temperatures will hang around the region this weekend, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s, and lows in the low 30s to mid 40s. Texas Tech’s home game against Iowa State on Saturday will be nice, with temperatures near 70° at kickoff. Next week, highs on either side of average will hang around the South Plains, with occasional clouds passing through. By the middle to end of next week, we will be watching for the possibility of another strong cold front moving through. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 9th:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:48 PM CDT

Normal High: 66°

Record High: 90° (2006)

Normal Low: 39°

Record Low: 21° (1943)

Have a great Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

