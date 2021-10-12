KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: October 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Severe early. Low of 46°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers southeast. High of 77°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the South Plains late this evening into the overnight hours. A few storms will be on the strong to severe side. The strongest storms will be capable of producing 60-80 MPH wind gusts, hail up to 2.00″ in diameter, heavy rainfall, and even tornadoes. Areas to the east of Interstate 27, and to the north of Highway 82 will have the greatest potential of seeing severe weather. However, severe storms will be possible to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor.

As the cold front begins to move through the region, showers and storms will come to an end. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will gusty upwards of 30 MPH, outside of thunderstorms, under a mostly cloudy sky.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over the Rolling Plains and eastern Permian Basin on Wednesday. Pacific moisture associated with the remnants of Hurricane Pamela will move into the Lone Star State. Although most of the South Plains will remain dry, eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area could see upwards of 0.50″ of rainfall! High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s under a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, our sky will begin to clear, as low temperatures bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will return to the region on Thursday! Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky! Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. A weak cold front will move into the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our cold front will keep us pretty cool on Friday! High temperatures will range from the low 60s to low 70s under a sunny sky! Winds will be out of the north around 25-30 MPH, making it feel like the upper 40s to upper 50s! Friday night will be cold, with northern portions of the South Plains seeing their first freeze of the season! Low will range from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

After a cold start to our Saturday, temperatures will warm to some pretty pleasant levels during the afternoon and evening hours! We will keep a sunny sky around the region with southerly winds around 10-15 MPH. Another frosty night will be possible for some Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs will remain slightly below average as we round out the weekend, ranging from the high 60s to mid 70s.

Much warmer air will return for the work week next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out on either side of 80 degrees, with increasing clouds across the region! A few showers and storms will try to sneak back into the KLBK viewing area by Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated on this potential for rainfall on social media, and right here on everythinglubbock.com

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 12th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 12th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:17 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1989)

Normal Low: 50°

Record Low: 31° (2019)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx