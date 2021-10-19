KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: October 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 48°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 79°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tonight, seasonably cool temperatures will return to the South Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest overnight around 10-15 MPH, shifting to the northeast around sunrise as a cold front pushes into the region. Low temperatures will drop into the low 40s to upper 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the closest day to our average high out of the next week! Highs will range from the low 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. Behind the front, dry air will temporarily move in, making for an absolutely gorgeous day. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cool. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Winds will shift to the southeast on Thursday, bringing a bit of moisture back into the South Plains. Highs on Thursday will be slightly above average, ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Clouds will increase across the South Plains, with even a few showers possible over the southern and eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Most areas that see rain will not pick up much. Totals are expected to remain less than 0.10″. A few clouds will hang around overnight, with lows falling into the mid 40s to upper 50s by Friday morning.

High temperatures are forecasted to be around 8-12 degrees above average on Friday. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with temperatures peaking in the 80s region-wide! Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm for this time of year, with low temperatures only dropping into the low 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend is looking unseasonably warm across the region. High temperatures will top out within 5 degrees of their record on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range from the low 80s to mid 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Texas Tech takes on Kansas State at 11 AM in The Jones. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan on heading out to the game! Winds will be quite strong this weekend, gusting to near 40 MPH out of the southwest. Blowing dust will be possible. Morning lows will remain well above average, ranging from the low 50s to mid 60s.

Next week, near-record high temperatures will hang around, especially for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH remaining likely. Patchy blowing dust is still expected. Morning lows will also remain above average, varying from the low 50s to low 60s. By the middle of next week, models are trying to hint at the possibility of another strong cold front. We will continue to monitor the forecast trends, and keep you updated on Facebook, Twitter, and right here on everythinglubbock.com.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 19th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 19th:

Sunrise: 7:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:08 PM CDT

Normal High: 75°

Record High: 92° (1940)

Normal Low: 47°

Record Low: 24° (1917)

Have a magnificent Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

