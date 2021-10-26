KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: October 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Windy with some clouds. Low of 48°. Winds NW 22-28 MPH, Gusts ~40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 67°. Winds NW 30-35 MPH, Gusts ~45 MPH.

Strong winds will persist through the evening and overnight hours as a strong cold front and low pressure system move into the region. Winds will continue to gust to near 40 MPH, bringing blowing dust through the region. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible over the extreme eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Damaging winds between 60-80 MPH, and hail up to the size of golf balls (1.75″) will be possible east of Highway 70. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s to low 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday, or as we should call it, ‘Wind’sday, will be another windy and dusty day! Winds will gust over 40 MPH out of the northwest, with sustained speeds between 25-35 MPH. Due to the dry and windy conditions across the region, fire weather will continue to be a concern. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged on Wednesday. High temperatures will be several degrees below average, ranging from the low 60s to low 70s under a mostly sunny, but dusty sky. Winds will not be as strong overnight, as low temperatures fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday is expected to be another seasonably cool day. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will still be breezy at times, but not as strong as they are forecasted to be on Wednesday. Gusts near 30 MPH out of the north will be possible throughout the day, making it feel a little chilly outside. Thursday night into Friday morning will be pretty chilly. Lows are forecasted to lower into the mid 30s to mid 40s once again.

Friday will be a beautiful fall day across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Although high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees above average, it will still be quite pleasant with highs ranging in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A sunny sky and westerly windy around 10-15 MPH will give Friday a 10/10 rating! High school football looks fantastic Friday night. Lows are on track to dip into the mid 30s to mid 40s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive into the KLBK viewing area on Sunday, high temperatures are forecasted to warm to 10-15 degrees above average. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall back closer to their seasonal averages. Morning lows will remain close to where they should be for this time of year, bottoming out in the mid 30s to mid 40s. The cold front on Sunday will be the first in a series of cold fronts that are expected to bring fall back into the South Plains! Another cold front is forecasted to move through the region on Monday, followed by a stronger shot of cold air on Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible each day. Highs on Monday will be close to average. On Tuesday, high temperatures will most likely occur at midnight, with temperatures falling throughout the day! The verdict is still out towards the middle of next week, but it looks like things could get a little… interesting. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the week!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 26th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 26th:

Sunrise: 8:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Record High: 91° (2014)

Normal Low: 44°

Record Low: 23° (2020)

Have an great Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

