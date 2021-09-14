KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: September 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated storms. Low of 60°. Winds ESE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 86°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

A decaying complex of showers and storms is forecasted to move into the Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains late tonight after midnight. Most areas are expected to remain dry. However, northern areas could see some showers and storms, a few of which could produce wind gusts near 50 MPH. Widespread severe weather will not occur. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region overnight, with winds out of the east-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s to lower 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature cooler temps and more clouds across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will peak in the 80s across the region. An isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out, but not much in the way of rainfall is expected. Winds will gust near 20 MPH out of the southeast. Wednesday night will remain a little muggy, yet cool. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will essentially be a carbon copy of Wednesday. Highs will range through the 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower will remain possible, but 99% of the KLBK viewing area will remain dry. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. We will remain mostly clear overnight, as low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Temperatures will begin to warm quite a bit on Friday. A ridge of high pressure will move back into the region, resulting in drier air. This drier air will allow temperatures to warm more efficiently, giving us high temperatures in the 90s to lower 100s. This time of year, we should be in the mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH under a sunny sky. Remember to wear sunscreen and lighter colored clothes if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. It will only take around 15-20 minutes to receive a sunburn! ALWAYS check your vehicle before you lock your doors! Friday night will be on the mild side, with low temperatures dipping into the 60s.

Extended Forecast:

The Red Raiders face off against Florida International University at The Jones this Saturday, with kickoff around 6 PM! Highs on Saturday will be flirting with the triple digits, so be sure to remain cool and hydrated if you plan on tailgating or going to the game. Around kickoff, temperatures will still be in the middle 90s. Sunday is slated to be another hot day, with highs ranging from the mid 90s to lower 100s. By Monday and Tuesday, a weak trough will begin to nudge its way into our region. This will slowly begin to cool us down. Fall officially begins on Wednesday of next week. Coincidentally, that is also when we are expecting a stronger cold front to move into the KLBK viewing area. This front has the potential to drop high temperatures into the 70s, with lows in the 40s for some. We will keep you updated on next week’s storm system as it draws closer.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 14th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 14th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Record High: 100° (1965)

Normal Low: 61°

Record Low: 42° (1945)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

