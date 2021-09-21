KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: September 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Chilly. Low of 47°. Winds NE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Nice & sunny. High of 79°. Winds SSW 10-20 MPH.

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Most of us will! Tonight is expected to be the first ‘chilly’ night of the month. Low temperatures will range through the 40s to lower 50s under a clear sky! Winds will be light out of the northeast around 5-10 MPH. Tonight will be the coldest night we have seen across the South Plains since May 13th!

Wednesday will be another comfortable, fall-like day across the region. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 2:20 PM CDT on Wednesday, officially bringing an end to summer! High temperatures will be a few degrees below average, ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s under a beautiful blue sky! Winds will shift back to the south-southwest, bringing some warmer air back into the area. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be seasonable cool, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Temperatures will return to above average levels on Thursday. Highs will range through the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase during the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, occasionally gusting to 30 MPH. Overnight, clouds are expected to increase across the region. Low temperatures will dip into the 50s area-wide.

Our TGI Friday is looking pleasant across the KLBK viewing area! Highs will remain 2-4 degrees above average, ranging through the 80s to low 90s. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region. Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday will be nice, with low temperatures bottoming out in the 50s, which is right where they should be for this time of year.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the first weekend of fall, temperatures are forecasted to remain around 3-5 degrees above average. Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s for Saturday and Sunday, with a few clouds hanging around the region. Morning lows will remain close to average, dropping into the mid 50s. As we head into the work week next week, a cut-off low pressure system will move towards our general direction. As of right now, the exact track of the system is not known. However, it looks like our temperatures will dip back into the upper 70s to mid 80s by the middle of next week. A few showers and storms could even be possible by Tuesday! Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for the latest updates!

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 21st:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:45 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1998)

Normal Low: 58°

Record Low: 33° (1983)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

