KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: September 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SSW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 91°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

A few showers and storms will remain possible through the early overnight hours tonight. A few storms could produce wind gusts near 40-60 MPH. Conditions will calm overnight with a mostly clear sky across the region. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be warm across the South Plains. High temperatures are forecasted to top out 8-12 degrees above average. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the KLBK viewing area, with high temperatures peaking in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will occasionally gust over 30 MPH out of the southwest. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain breezy as a cold front approaches the region. Low temperatures will dip back into the mid 50s to mid 60s Thursday morning.

A cold front will pass through the region during the A.M. hours of Thursday. This will shift out winds to the northeast, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH! Cooler air will filter into the region, with daytime highs only warming into the mid 70s to low 80s. Although the first half of Thursday will be dry, things will change by Thursday night. As our atmosphere begins to moisten up, widespread showers and storms are expected to develop. Southern areas have the highest likelihood of seeing heavy rainfall. By Friday morning, low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s, with some areas picking up an inch or two of rainfall! Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway!

Heavy rainfall and storms will continue on Friday. Some areas will pick up an additional 1-2″ of rainfall, with localized higher amounts possible. High temperatures will remain well below average, only warming into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east around 10-15 MPH. We will begin to dry out Friday night into Saturday morning, with rainfall ending from west to east across the South Plains. Lows will drop into the 50s region wide. Rainfall totals from the entire event will range from 0.25″ for some, up to 3.50″+ for others!

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, it appears we will dry out across the South Plains. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will remain in the 50s. Next week, another weak trough could bring in more isolated to scattered showers and storms through mid-week. Additional rainfall amounts through the middle of next week could range from 0.25″-1.50″! Highs will remain slightly below average, ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Morning lows will remain in the upper 40s to upper 50s, with winds shifting to the southeast around 10-20 MPH. We will continue to monitor this forecast, so be sure to stay up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 28th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 28th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:35 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Record High: 98° (1994)

Normal Low: 55°

Record Low: 36° (1918)

Have a wholesome Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

