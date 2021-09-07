KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: September 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight, a weak cold front will push through the South Plains. This could bring a few showers to portions of the Rolling Plains. Overall, we are expected to remain mostly dry. A partly cloudy sky will remain across the region, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. By sunrise on Wednesday, temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Our hump-day is looking a little cooler for the South Plains. However; high temperatures are expected to remain slightly above average from most. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. Wednesday evening will remain mostly clear across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be a bit cooler, falling into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

High pressure begins to move back into the South Plains on Thursday. This will increase our high temperatures into the 90s area-wide. Winds are forecasted to gust out of the southwest upwards of 20 MPH. We will see a sunny sky across the region, so be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild and clear across the region. Low temperatures will remain 3-5 degrees above average, with most areas ranging through the 60s and lower 70s.

Friday is going to be downright HOT across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to lower 100s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Basically, it’s going to feel like a blow dryer outside! Be sure to practice sun safety, drink plenty of water, stay inside as much as you can, and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK! Leaving a child or pet inside of a car for even 10 minutes could lead to heat illnesses. 20 minutes will likely result in a fatal outcome. Friday night will remain relatively warm across the region, with lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Texas Tech’s first game in The Jones is this Saturday, with a kickoff time around 6 PM! It is going to be HOT out there, especially in the stadium and on the surrounding concrete areas. Please make sure you are staying hydrated. Be sure to drink water, even if you aren’t thirsty. To help stay cool, wear lighter colored clothes. They will reflect more sunlight, and keep your body cooler! Highs will range from the middle 90s to lower 100s once again on Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak cold front will move into the South Plains. This will cool us off a few degrees, but high temperatures will likely remain above average. We’ll keep the 90s around for Sunday and Monday, with the 80s possibly making a comeback by Tuesday. It appears that this front will have dry air associated with it, so we will likely not see any rainfall over the next week. If you plan on watering your yard, water it right around sunset each night! This will increase the percentage of water that is actually absorbed by your grass, and prevent most of the water from being evaporated!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 7th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 7th:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:04 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Record High: 99° (2012)

Normal Low: 63°

Record Low: 45° (1918)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

