LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 18°. Winds NE→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 57°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

A bitter cold night is in store for the South Plains Thursday night through Friday morning. A clear sky and calm winds will provide for optimal cooling conditions! Winds will start out of the northeast before shifting to the southwest just before sunrise. Sustained wind speeds around 8-12 MPH are expected. Lows will be well below average, ranging from the lower teens to the mid 20s.

After a bitter cold morning, a fairly pleasant Friday afternoon is expected across the South Plains! Highs will rebound into the mid 50s to low 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH. During the overnight hours, temperatures will fall below average once again. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s to low 30s around sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be warm and sunny across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! We’ve officially decided to issue a get outside warning! Highs will range in the 60s under a sunny sky, with winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Clouds will begin to increase from south to north Saturday night into Sunday morning. Morning lows will fall into the mid 20s to upper 30s.

The wind and dust is expected to return to the KLBK viewing area on Sunday! High temperatures will continue on their warming trend, peaking from the upper 60s to upper 70s. We will have a partly cloudy sky around the region, with blowing dust creating a haze in our sky. Winds will be strong at times, gusting around 40 MPH out of the southwest. This will also result in an increased risk for fire weather conditions. Temperatures will remain mild through the overnight hours, only lowering into the low 30s to mid 40s on Monday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Fire weather conditions are forecast to reach critical levels on Monday, as winds gust out of the southwest upwards of 50 MPH. Strong winds, combined with dry air and ample fuel, will make our threat for wildfires considerable. Please be conscious of your actions, and postpone any activities that could result in a spark. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s on Monday. A strong cold front is ultimately responsible for our windy conditions. Said front is expected to pass through the region throughout the day on Tuesday, causing temperatures to fall. Highs on Tuesday will fall into the 50s and 60s. As the strongest surge of cold air settles into the South Plains on Wednesday, highs will struggle to warm above freezing! Thursday looks to be just as cold. In addition to the well-below average temperatures, it looks like we could see some wintry precipitation move into western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Overall, greater confidence currently exists in the potential for below average temperatures. As this storm begins to work its way closer to the South Plains, details will begin to make themselves clearer. For now, stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this developing winter storm.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 17th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:34 PM CDT

Normal High: 60°

Record High: 85° (1970)

Normal Low: 31°

Record Low: 0° (1978)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

