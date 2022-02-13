LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 29°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 71°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Another clear and cold night is in store for the South Plains. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s across the region by sunrise on Monday, with winds out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

We don’t have many picture-perfect days across West Texas this time of year, but Monday looks absolutely amazing! High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s across the KLBK viewing area under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, with sustained speeds between 15-20 MPH. Breezy conditions will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a really warm day, with highs topping out in the low 70s to low 80s! Winds will increase across the region on Tuesday. Winds are forecasted to gust as high as 55 MPH out of the southwest throughout the day. Dry ground will result in a lot of blowing dust and reduced visibility. These strong winds, combined with drought conditions, will bring a critical risk for fire weather to the South Plains as well. Any activities that could result in a spark are prohibited across the region! Wildfire potential will be dangerously high across all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Tuesday. Overnight, winds will remain strong, as lows dip into the upper 30s to mid 40s just after sunrise on Wednesday morning.

A strong storm system will begin to track through the South Plains on Wednesday. Before colder air moves in, highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will remain strong, predominantly out of the west-southwest near 40-50 MPH. Blowing dust is anticipated to continue as a low pressure system moves into the region. Late Wednesday evening, strong storms are expected to develop over the Rolling Plains. A few of these could even be on the severe side. As storms move to our east, some light snow will filter in from the north on the back side of the low pressure system. Snow will begin over northern areas after midnight, and last through noon on Thursday. Accumulations will remain confined to areas north of Highway 62/82, with some areas seeing as much as 2″ of snowfall. Temperatures will range from the upper teens to low 40s by sunrise on Thursday.

Extended Forecast:

Highs for Thursday will occur at midnight, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Temperatures will quickly return to the 50s, 60s, and even 70s by the end of the weekend! Winds will gradually calm across the region as our sky begins to clear. Morning lows will remain quite cold, varying from the mid teens to the mid 30s. Other than light snow on Thursday morning, the remainder of the forecast period is expected to remain dry.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 13th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, February 13th:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:30 PM CDT

Normal High: 59°

Record High: 81° (1979)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 7° (1963)

Have a magnificent Monday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

