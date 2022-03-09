LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning weather update.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Cold front arrives. High of 49°. Winds NNE 18-22 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 17°. Snow northwest late. Winds NE 18-22 MPH.

Friday: Scattered snow showers. High of 38°. Winds NNE 22-28 MPH. Feels like 15-25°

Thursday will be a tale of two seasons across the region! Our cold front will stall out over the central South Plains, leaving us with quite the contrast in temperatures. Northern locations will only warm into the upper 30s to mid 40s, whereas the southernmost portions of the South Plains will top out with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s! Behind the cold front, winds will remain out of the north. Ahead of the cold front, winds will be out of the south-southwest. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected. Clouds will be on the increase later during the day on Thursday, bringing an end to our mostly sunny sky. Thursday night will be bitter cold! As clouds continue to increase, lows will bottom out in the low teens to mid 20s!

Winter welcomes itself back into eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Friday! Highs will occur at midnight for some locations, with temperatures only warming back into the mid 30s to mid 40s during the afternoon hours. Winds will remain strong, with gusts as high as 40 MPH out of the north-northeast. During the morning on Friday, snow will increase from northwest to southeast across the region. Areas to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor have the highest likelihood of seeing accumulating snowfall throughout the day! Some locations could even see as much as 2″ before all is said and done with! Here in Lubbock, only a light dusting is possible. Thankfully, not much in the way of impacts are expected. Just keep an eye out for a few slick spots throughout the day Friday into Friday night. Overnight lows will be frigid, as temperatures plummet into the upper single digits to lower 20s.







By the time Saturday rolls around, we’ll forget all about the winter weather from Friday! We will see abundant sunshine return to the region, as highs climb back into the 50s and 60s for most. Areas that see the heaviest snowfall will likely stay in the 40s on Saturday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 22-28 MPH, so all remaining snow will most definitely melt throughout the day. Saturday night will remain cold, but not as cold as Thursday and Friday nights! Lows will only bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s across the region by sunrise on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Well if you’re one of the many who are sick and tired of winter, you’re going to LOVE the extended forecast! High temperatures are on track to reach the mid 60s to mid 70s for Sunday, with highs remaining slightly above average for all of next week! We’re forecasting highs in the mid 60s to low 80s every day through Wednesday of next week! Morning lows will continue to hover right around freezing. Unfortunately, we are not expecting to see any meaningful precipitation anytime soon. With increasing winds next week, we will remain concerned about the potential for fire weather conditions to develop. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 10th:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:51 PM CDT

Normal High: 66°

Record High: 88° (1911)

Normal Low: 37°

Record Low: 4° (1948)

Have a magnificent Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

