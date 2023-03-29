LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for March 29th, 2023.

Good morning and happy hump day! Today is looking like a beautiful day and even better, half way through the week!

Today: We will reach a high of 74 degrees. It will be a sunny day. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures will remain warm, with a low of 48 degrees. Clouds will move in and winds will pick up, shifting more west.

Tomorrow: Our high for Thursday will be 79 degrees. It will be gloomy and overcast throughout the day. Winds: SW 18-22 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Friday, we will cool down a bit temporarily with a low of 49 degrees and a high of 69 for the day. Friday is looking like nasty conditions; it will be blowing dust and wind gusts will get up to 50 mph.

Saturday is looking great with a low of 37 and a high of 76 degrees. The skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be low from the northwest, shifting more south at 8-12 mph.

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will drop to 47 degrees and we will reach a high of 85 for the day! It’s looking like a sunny Sunday with clear skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph.

Sunday night will drop to 49 degrees. Monday will have a high of 87 degrees. Winds will remain out of the southwest at 18-22 mph. The sky conditions will be mostly clear with a few clouds moving in.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 52 degrees, giving us a fairly warmer night. Tuesday will see a high of 75 degrees. Winds will begin to pick up around 25-30 mph, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Enjoy the nice weather today and get some sun!

-Kathryn