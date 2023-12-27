LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for December 27th, 2023.



Good afternoon! This morning was another cool one with a slow start to warm up.

Today we will warm up to 51 with sunshine but it will not bring us a whole lot of warmth. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 8-12 mph. Today is breezier with high wind gusts from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. CDT. By nighttime winds will subside to calm speeds and mostly clear skies.

Tonight temperatures are continuing to freeze with a low of 28 here in the Hub City and another cool start to Thursday is in store.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday will be 50 degrees with some sunshine and chilly conditions with more northern winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday night will have a hard freeze into Friday morning; we will drop to 23 with Friday bringing us above average with a 56 degree high. Winds will be out of the northwest at 8-12 mph and skies will be mostly clear with more sunshine.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be 28 with Saturday warming into the 60s for some. Lubbock will see a high of 61 degrees with west southwest winds at calm speeds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday night dropping to below freezing at 30 and Sunday bringing us to 53.

Sunday night will drop to 26 with Monday bringing us back into the 50s with a high of 50 degrees and variation winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday night will drop to 27 with Tuesday night rising to 50 degrees

-Kathryn