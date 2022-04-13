LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Cooler, but staying windy with more very high fire danger. High of 68°. Winds NW 22-28 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and clear. Low of 34°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A nice, warm day! High of 77°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Fire danger remains the highlight of our forecast this Wednesday, as we expect more dry and windy conditions to develop this afternoon. At least it will be a bit cooler today!

A cold front arrived overnight, shifting our winds back around to the north and northwest forthis Wednesday. Those winds are transporting a cooler air mass into the area, and we expect a solid 20 degree reduction in our high temperatures compared to Tuesday! Despite the cooler weather, the air behind this front is dry, even drier than what we had in place during yesterday’s fire weather outbreak. Dewpoint values will fall potentially below 0°F, and despite the cooler temperatures, that will allow Relative Humidity to plummet as low as 3-5% this afternoon. These desert dry conditions coupled with gusty northwest winds around 22-28 mph with some gusts up to 40mph will lead to more widespread critical fire weather conditions. It will be a notch down from yesterday’s threat, but if yesterday was a 10 on the fire danger scale, then today is an 8.5 or a 9. We will still need to be extremely careful to prevent more widespread wildfires from developing today.

Around sunset, winds will quickly shut down, and calm conditions will settle in overnight. The lack of wind and clear sky will allow for efficient cooling overnight, with lows falling to the mid-30s. Some spots may briefly dip below freezing for a few hours tomorrow morning. Thursday is looking much better, with lighter winds expected to finally bring our fire threat to more manageable levels. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s, and overall, a very good day is shaping up to get outside tomorrow!

Extended Forecast:

The upper level pattern will flatten out, entering a zonal pattern with not as much variability for this weekend. A couple of weak cold fronts will enter the picture over the coming week, the first of which arrives Saturday. Easter is looking warm and breezy, and fire weather may make a brief return that day. A somewhat stronger front will arrive on Monday, and it may coincide with just enough moisture to get a couple of showers to form especially over the eastern half of the KLBK viewing area, though for the time being there are no well-organized rain chances expected for the foreseeable future.

Jack Maney