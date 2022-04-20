LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and breezy, high fire danger returns in the afternoon. High of 92°. Winds WSW 18-23 MPH

Tonight: Cool and humid. Low of 58°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and windy. High of 95°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH

We’re cranking up the heat today as dry and windy conditions build back into the South Plains, with a hot and windy day expected. It won’t be that way forever though, as thunderstorms will be possible by week’s end!

Humid air in place this morning will not last long as the dry line surges to the east, bringing more classic hot and windy conditions to West Texas. Winds will be mostly under control this afternoon as we don’t have a lot of strong winds aloft to drive our surface winds faster, but it’ll still be a bit breezy with some gusts to 30 mph. That coupled with the dry line blasting to the east through the day will lead to fire danger generally west of the I-27 corridor. Areas that saw rain yesterday should have less to worry about for fires today, but that moisture will evaporate quickly in the presence of relative humidities below 10% this afternoon. Temperatures will be quite hot, ranging from the low 90s out west to the upper 90s in the Rolling Plains.

Tonight, humid air will return as the dry line retreats west, and that will keep our overnight temperatures mild once again with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another hot day is on the way Thursday, with mid to upper 90s expected under mostly clear skies. The dry line should not push as far east tomorrow, generally advancing about to the edge of the Caprock. Very slight storm chances may come together in the Rolling Plains east of the dry line, but we should keep a layer of warm air aloft strong enough to suppress any convection from occurring, and most areas should stay dry tomorrow.

Extended Forecast:

Friday will feature a slightly better chance of storms over the area as a developing storm system off to our north will provide just enough organization to get some storms going in West Texas. The surface low forming to our north will induce stronger return flow from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing in a stronger wave of moisture through the morning. The dry line will remain a bit further west, setting up and sharpening near the TX/NM line. Storms could develop off of the dry line, though they will likely be widely spaced owing to the presence of a capping inversion. Any storm that develop will be in a pretty good parameter space for severe weather, and they will likely be supercells. Large hail and damaging winds will be likely with any storms that develop, and a level 2/5 Slight Risk is already in effect. Tornado risk looks fairly low, but it is definitely not zero given the conditions expected. Somewhat sparse storm coverage will limit our rain chances to about 20% Friday evening.

A cold front will arrive by Sunday, bringing cooler temps in for early next week. We may see another shot at some rain as a disturbance moves by on Tuesday, but forecast models tend to disagree with each other on how this system will evolve, and so we can’t pin much hope on it for the time being. Outside of that, the next 7 days will be mostly dry.

Jack Maney