LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated storms possible late. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 79°. Winds S 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 58°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dry, hot, and windy. Fire danger high. High of 93°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Cloudy skies will be the name of the game today as a wave of moist air moves in. That moisture may help to get a few isolated thunderstorms going tonight!

The low, gray clouds arrived just before sunrise this morning, signalling the arrival of much better moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere. This has led to a somewhat humid start to the day and also warmer.

Despite less sunshine today, we will be warmer than yesterday, with temperatures expected to peak near 79 degrees this afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds will help promote faster warming this afternoon, with winds a bit breezy out of the south around 18 to 23 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop as a pocket of instability aligns with a very weak disturbance passing over eastern New Mexico early this afternoon. These storms will quickly move east, racing toward the TX/NM border in the afternoon. The exact speed they move will determine how far east our rain chances will extend this evening, as the storms will quickly dissipate after sunset. Currently, a few isolated storms are expected to reach our northwestern areas after about 5pm, though coverage will be quite sparse, and rain chances only go about as high as 30% out west. I’ve gone up to a 20% chance in Lubbock this evening, but that is a pretty generous estimate of our rain prospects, and it looks much more likely that we remain dry today.

Tonight, the moist air remains in place with clouds and low temperatures staying a bit warm in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will switch around to the southwest as the dry line pushes through tomorrow, sweeping the moisture to the east and leaving areas on the Caprock dry and windy for tomorrow. Fire danger will be quite high, as will our temperatures with a high of 93 expected on Thursday. A couple of isolated storms may be possible in the Rolling Plains tomorrow afternoon east of the dry line, but these will be widely isolated and pose little chance of meaningful rainfall, if they form at all.

Extended Forecast:

Another day of critical fire danger will take shape on Friday, with winds coming up potentially strong enough to kick up a dust cloud over the area. Highs will once again be in the 90s, with clear skies all day long. Our next front will arrive as a system over the northern plains passes by, though no rain is expected with this system.

The next day, however, that may change! The cold front will wash out shortly after passing by us here, and moist air will surge in on Sunday. This may set up the chance for some thunderstorms in the area ahead of the dry line on Sunday, especially east of the Lubbock area but potentially including the I-27 corridor. There are still a lot of uncertainties in the forecast for Sunday, but the potential is starting to come together to start May off with some severe weather! We will be tracking it closely for developments, so stay with KLBK for updates!

Jack Maney