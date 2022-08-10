LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered storms and less hot temperatures! Chance of rain: 40% High of 90°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Some lingering storms into the night, but largely dry Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 70°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms especially south and west, with rain chances ending in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 91°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH.

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast for today, extending our break from the heat! Unfortunately it will not last too much longer.

We have lots of humidity in the mid levels of the atmosphere today, and that should lead to more showers and storms forming as we reach peak daytime heating in the afternoon, after a break around midday. Storm coverage will again be spotty, but we could see up to 40% chances of rain for areas on the caprock, where better humidity will be by the afternoon. As a result of the increased cloudcover and outflow winds, temperatures today will be below average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, storms will subside around sunset but a bit of spotty shower activity may persist through the night, with lows dipping to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow, a wave of dry air will punch into the mid levels from NE to SW throughout the day, and that will end rain chances as it arrives. Storms will still be possible in areas where the humidity remains, particularly south of the US 84 corridor. Temperatures will again be cooler than average tomorrow, with a high of 91 in

Lubbock.

Dry air and high pressure above will keep us from seeing rain from Friday through early next week, with temperatures slowly rising back above average by the weekend. No extreme heat is forecast for now, but it will be a good deal less pleasant outside than we are currently. Toward the end of next week, longer term outlooks are indicating the potential for the upper pattern to break down, which would allow above average rainfall chances and below average temperatures with a possible cold front, though the details remain murky for now.

Jack Maney