KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy, storms mostly west. Chance of rain: 20% High of 93°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, a few storms around overnight Low of 71°. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms, a bit less hot. Chance of Rain: 30%. High of 90. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

We are continuing our slow downhill trend in temperatures today, but not through the traditional means of a cold front passing through the region. No, our cooldown will be much more gradual, slowly losing a few degrees each day as we head toward the weekend. Today, our high temperature will be right on the nose with our average high at 93 degrees. Cloud cover will increase slowly through the day, with a lot of puffy cumulus clouds expected in the skies this afternoon. Storms will start to increase through the afternoon and evening, with a focus near the TX/NM border and slowly spreading toward the east.

Lubbock’s rain chances will improve through the overnight hours, as there will be a bit better support for overnight storms via the low level jet. Storms will generally remain ongoing from Lubbock to the west, with a low tonight at 71 here in the Hub City.

Tomorrow, we once again cool things off by a few degrees, with an expected high temperature of 90 degrees. Storms will continue tomorrow, once again focused further to the west with the best coverage in eastern New Mexico. We will have a better shot throughout the day tomorrow of storms here in Lubbock.

The rest of the week, we will continue cooling down as scattered storms will be in the area all the way through the weekend. Temperatures will decrease to highs in the mid 80s this weekend with continued storm chances that should continue through the early portions of next week, when we could start to dry things out and slowly warm back up.

Once again, enjoy the break from the usual August heat, and have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney

