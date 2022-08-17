LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A bit hot with scattered storms possible in the late afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Thunderstorms become more numerous along a cold front as it slowly moves south. Chance of rain: 50%. Low of 67°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible! Chance of rain: 60%. High of 81°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH.

After a summer of intense heat and only spotty rain chances at best, we’re finally going to see a more organized and substantial chance of storms in the coming days.

Storm chances will begin this afternoon as moisture pools ahead of a weak cold front as it sags into the area through the day. A few scattered storms will be possible in the pre-frontal air mass, similar in nature to the pop up storms we’ve seen in the past few weeks, while more organized and persistent thunderstorms form along the front to the north. Before storms form and clouds fill the skies, temperatures will reach the low 90s, with rain chances filling in during the late afternoon. Lubbock has a 30% chance before midnight, with lower odds to the southwest and better odds to the north.

Tonight, the front will continue to drop to the south, bringing with it the prospect of more thunderstorms across the area. The storms will be moving along the front, training over the same areas repeatedly and potentially dropping some locally heavy rainfall with some flash flooding potential tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow. Due to some gaps in coverage and uncertainty regarding the exact placement of the corridor of heavy rainfall, rain chances will be held at 60% for tomorrow. Locations near and behind the cold front could see some localized rainfall totals in excess of 1.5″, with more general 1/2″-3/4″ totals likely. Areas to the south of the US 84 corridor will see diminishing rainfall potential, as drier air in the mid levels will likely end rainfall activity in the evening tomorrow before it reaches those areas. With all of the cloudiness and rain cooled air in place, highs tomorrow will be well below average, with 81 degrees for a high in Lubbock.

We will be mostly dry for Friday as a wave of drier air in the mid levels settles in. This will allow our skies to clear and temperatures to warm up a bit for the end of the week, with highs returning to a few degrees either side of 90 degrees across the region.

The dry and warm weather will not be with us for long as moisture and cloudiness begins to overspread the region once again. Another weak cold front will be entering the picture by Sunday or Monday, and that will set the stage for more widespread showers and thunderstorms over the area and into the early portions of next week. The longer term outlooks continue to favor rain chances and cooler highs through the end of the month!

Jack Maney