KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Pleasantly warm, a storm or two possible this afternoon. Chance of Rain: 10% High of 87°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, some storms developing after midnight. Low of 70°. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm, more storms possible. Chance of Rain: 20%. High of 92. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

We’re expecting a little bit of a break from the rain today, with storm chances generally decreasing this afternoon as we warm things up. A deck of low, gray stratus clouds this morning will break up and allow more sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures rebounding a bit toward the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Our high in Lubbock this afternoon will hit 87 degrees, and we can’t completely rule out an isolated storm or two, but rain chances are generally around 10% or less for this afternoon.

Tonight, we will see a bit more mid-level moisture from monsoon flow enter the area, and that will enable a bit better chance of some storm development. Storm coverage will still be a bit on the spotty side, and we only have a 20% chance during the overnight hours with a low of 70.

Tomorrow, we continue warming up with less cloud cover to speak of. Highs will reach the low 90s tomorrow afternoon, and another round of storms is possible, though the best chances right now appear to be over the eastern half of our viewing area and we will keep our rain chance for tomorrow afternoon near 20%.

Later this week, a weak area of high pressure will build in from the east, which will help to lower our rain chances and dry us out for the most part after Saturday. A few storms will still be possible through then, but chances will tend to diminish through Saturday as dryer air makes its way into our region ahead of a strong trough over the northern Rockies. This pattern will set up and appears to stay in place through the first half of next week. Some models are trying to pick up on a cold front later next week, but we’ve still got a long way to go before then, and so we will have to wait and see if things continue to trend in that direction. The bottom line is that the week ahead looks very close to normal and more on the dry side.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney