LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Mildly warm with high, thin clouds. High of 84°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Skies clearing through the night. Low of 64°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm with light winds. High of 85°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

We will keep it dry and comfortable for the rest of this week, but rain chances may return for the weekend!

High, thin clouds are streaming overhead today, and will give us some filtered sunshine through the day. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast, and temperatures will not rise all that much compared to yesterday, with low to mid 80s for highs across the south plains! Some cumulus will pop up in the afternoon, but those clouds should not have enough moisture left to turn into rain showers.

Tonight, temps will drop to the low to mid 60s and skies will slowly clear out through the night. Tomorrow will be another warm, calm day with mostly sunny skies, light east winds, and a high of 85.

Overall, our weather patterns are going to be very weak over the coming week. There are no well-defined features in the upper level pattern, with largely weak winds aloft and not much change in pressure. That will leave us with little change through the end of the week, with only about a degree of warming or so per day.

This weekend, a couple of disturbances in the jet stream will move into the rockies, and that will shunt another wave of moist air into our upper levels and set us up with northwest winds aloft, which should help to steer afternoon storms off of the mountains and into our area starting Saturday. Storm chances will be back in the forecast, but nothing nearly as organized or widespread as what we had over the weekend. Daily scattered storms and temperatures near or below average will persist through much of next week.

Jack Maney