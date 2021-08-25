KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and sunny. High of 94°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear skies. Low of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A degree or so cooler, but still hot and dry. High of 93. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Quiet, summer-like weather continues this week! Upper level high pressure is hanging out overhead, and that is giving our temperatures a boost to a few degrees above normal and keeping storm chances out of the picture. For today, high temperatures are expected to rise to 94 degrees, with a breezy wind out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and nearly-clear skies.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will continue, with low temperatures bottoming out near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow, the weather will feel very similar to today, with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. The only real change to the forecast will be the high temperature coming down by about a degree or so as the upper level high pressure starts to weaken and move off toward the east. This will continue for much of the week ahead, with high temperatures dropping by about a degree or two every day through Saturday, when we end the stretch of above normal temperatures and return to the low 90s.

The forecast for the start of next week is looking interesting in two very different ways. First of all, with high pressure weakening and moving away, we will start to see moisture return to our area once again by the latter half of the weekend. An upper level trough of low pressure moving through the northern plains will push a cold front south, which could give rise to our next rain chances. Current indications are that the front will wash out and dissipate before making it this far south, but with the increasing moisture content in the air, storms could form in the area.

Second, there is trouble brewing in the tropics. Invest 99L is traversing the Caribbean sea, and the National Hurricane Center has given it a 70% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next few days. Current data suggests that this storm will be moving in the general direction of the Gulf Coast, while embedded in an environment very favorable for strengthening. Depending on the track of this storm’s remnants, this could even have some implications for our weather here in West Texas, but otherwise anyone along the Gulf of Mexico needs to pay attention to this one over the next few days as it develops. We will be keeping a close eye on it, and will provide updates on the storm’s progress on social media and here at everythinglubbock.com.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney