LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High of 77°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering showers possible, otherwise cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Rain shifts further south, with clouds clearing later in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 82°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Another round of showers and storms is expected on the South Plains today!

Plenty of moisture is lingering in the atmosphere with saturated conditions through the depth of the troposphere, and that will lead to easy shower and storm development today. Storms will likely develop somewhere in the US-62/82 vicinity and slowly spread, favoring areas to the south of Lubbock where higher moisture content will be. Rain will be fairly widespread and heavy at times, though severe weather is not expected outside of some localized flooding. With the cloudcover staying heavy and little sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 70s for highs!

Tonight, rain will taper after sunset with a few lingering showers possible overnight, temperatures dropping to the mid 60s. Tomorrow, drier air will start to filter in from the NW, which will push rain chances further south and keep larger portions of the area dry. A few storms will be possible to the south and east, but chances are a good deal lower. Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s.

Dry air will win out and keep the area dry on Friday, but we are going to remain in a favorable pattern for precipitation over the coming week as upper level high pressure will remain anchored over the Great Basin far to the west. Basically, if we can get moist air into the mid and upper levels, rain chances will follow given the current pattern. It looks like this will happen at least on a limited basis over the weekend, with low end rain chances returning by Saturday. There may be a few storms around for the Texas Tech home opener, but it does not look like a washout this weekend.

Enjoy those cooler temperatures, and have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney