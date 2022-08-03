LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Very hot, with storms moving in from the west late. Chance of rain: 20% High of 102°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible through the night. Low of 74°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms redevelop in the afternoon, with temperatures still hot. Chance of rain: 20% High of 100°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

The heat just won’t quit, but at least the rain chances aren’t quitting either! We will see another opportunity for some thunderstorms tonight, but not before a blistering hot afternoon.

We’re still sitting in the summer doldrums with hardly any changes expected from day to day. Upper level high pressure remains in control of the larger scale pattern, but some smaller scale changes will bring rain potential back into the picture. We’re going to be mostly sunny and very hot today with nearly unanimous triple digits, and middle to upper hundreds over the rolling plains. Lubbock will reach 102 degrees, with the Rolling Plains near and above 105! Remember to stay hydrated if you have to be outside during the heat of the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains of New Mexico and roll to the south and east slowly through the evening, arriving close to the state line around sunset. These storms will be spotty and fairly disorganized, but the complex should continue to propagate to the east through the night, with isolated to widely scattered storms possible through the night. Rain cooled air could take our morning lows down a notch tomorow, into the low to mid 70s. Storm chances will still be fairly meager at 20% in Lubbock and increasing to 40% to the northwest.

Tomorrow will still be hot, but noticeably increased cloud cover will bring at least a bit of cooling over today’s highs. Upper 90s to low 100s look likely, and spotty storms will remain possible through the day after a brief lull around mid morning. Rain chances will remain about 20% area wide for now, as the location of these storms will be dependent on how the activity overnight evolves.

The upper high will move back in and strengthen into the weekend, bringing rain chances to and end by the end of the work week. As a result, temperatures will stay hot and skies will stay mostly sunny through the weekend as we reach the upper 90s and low 100s each day. The pattern doesn’t look too conducive for extreme temperatures for now, which we can at least be thankful for, but we will see little change from day to day and rain prospects will be confined to occasional pop up thunderstorm chances as small shifts in the upper high allow. Classic summertime weather is here to stay for the coming weeks.

Jack Maney