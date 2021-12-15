KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: December 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Fog and clouds will go away by midmorning. Winds jump in the afternoon, with blowing dust and high fire danger. High of 78°. Winds SW 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: A weak front arrives overnight, bringing a cooler morning. Low of 35°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler and closer to normal. High of 64°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Get ready for some wind today! Winds are already strong this morning, and they’re only expected to get stronger this afternoon. A strong storm system well off to our north is not going to bring us any rain chances today, but we can expect plenty of wind this afternoon. The dry line shoved back to the west overnight, giving us a humid and gray start to the day, but that is expected to push east once again this afternoon, and once it does, the winds will get even stronger. Blowing dust is expected alongside very high fire danger this afternoon, with wind advisories and red flag warnings in effect for the area this afternoon. Thanks to the strong downslope winds, we will also see very warm temperatures, with a high of 78 degrees this afternoon.

Things will quiet down quickly after sunset, and winds will be more light overnight. A weak cold front will arrive after dark and bring in some cooler and drier air, and we can expect mostly clear skies and a low of 35 degrees heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a much nicer day, with temperatures dropping to the middle 60s for highs tomorrow afternoon, winds will be light and variable through the afternoon, eventually switching around to the southwest by the evening. A high of 64 degrees under mostly clear skies is expected for Thursday.

More comfortable weather will close the week on Friday, but another surge of cold air is expected late in the day on Friday. This will coincide with an increase in cloudcover, and will lead to a much cooler and more seasonable forecast for the weekend. Saturday will be a gloomy and cold day, with highs not escaping the 40s. This cooldown will last a fair bit longer than most of those we’ve had this season, with highs near seasonal averages settling in for the early portions of next week.

Jack Maney