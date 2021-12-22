KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: December 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds and mild temperatures. A beautiful day! High of 69°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Winds start to increase overnight, giving us warmer lows. Low of 37°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windier and mostly sunny, temperatures take a significant jump. High of 77°. Winds W 18-23 MPH.

Remember yesterday’s weather? Yeah, it’s gonna be pretty much exactly that. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, with a high of 69 in Lubbock. Some high, thin clouds throughout the day will give our skies a nice look, but will not do much to affect our temperatures or provide much shade. The only noticeable change today will be the lighter winds, with only a faint breeze out of the west at 5 to 10 mph expected. All in all, a beautiful day! Probably the best day we have coming up for the next week, so make sure you find some time to get outside and enjoy it!

Tonight, winds will start to come up a bit, and that is going to put an end to our cold, below freezing mornings. Our low tonight will get down to about 37 degrees, with winds persisting at 10 to 15 mph from the west.

Tomorrow, we’ll see our temperatures and winds ramp up. Jet stream energy will start to mix downward toward the surface, and this is going to give us a much breezier afternoon. Winds of 18 to 23 mph through the afternoon will help boost highs into the upper 70s. We should stay a few degrees shy of the record high for tomorrow (80 degrees) with a high of 77.

By the end of the week, we’ll see continued warming and stronger winds. An upper level storm system passing well to our north is going to tighten the pressure gradient over our area, and the tighter the gradient, the stronger the wind gets. This will give us a gusty and dusty day on Christmas Eve, and also potentially record breaking. Highs are projected to jump to 81 degrees, and winds will be sustained over 30 mph, with gusts to 50 or possibly even higher! More than enough to let the dust fly. Hold onto your shopping bags if you’ve got last-minute gifts to buy, they just might blow away.

Winds will still be strong through the weekend, but they should come down a bit on Christmas Day, thankfully not strong enough to keep the dust going. Warm weather will continue, however, and we are expecting mid-70s for highs at least through the middle of next week. No rain chances in sight, and it looks like we might go the whole month of December without a drop in the rain bucket.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, and since I won’t be in the studio Thursday or Friday, a very merry Christmas!

Jack Maney