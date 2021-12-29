KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: December 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Windy and mild, with elevated fire danger expected across the region. High of 63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly temperatures. Low of 33°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another mostly sunny and windy day. High of 64°. Winds WSW 18-23 MPH.

We’re continuing the warm and windy December weather today with another day of above normal highs. Still, it will be pretty comfortable despite strong winds out of the west at 20 to 25 mph. Winds will peak midmorning and slowly decrease through the afternoon, and that will help to mitigate fire weather concerns as the strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values will not occur at the exact same time, but considering how dry vegetation across the south plains is, we will still have elevated fire weather concerns throughout the day today. Lubbock will hit a high temperatures at a mild 63 degrees.

Tonight, we will keep our skies mostly clear, and that is going to lead to a much colder overnight, with lows falling into the low to middle 30s.

Thursday will once again be a near-exact repeat of today’s weather, with highs in the low to mid-60s and mostly clear skies. Fire weather will again be a concern Thursday as winds increase through the afternoon to about 18 to 23 mph.

The end of the week, and the end of the year, will be marked by some pretty big changes in our weather. Starting Friday, an approaching upper level storm system will start to provide the lift needed to get some showers going across the area. Moisture will be present, so it looks like we have a good shot of seeing widespread light rain on Friday. This will suppress fire danger during the afternoon, though rainfall amounts look light and will probably not do a ton to help us make a dent in our drought. Rain should come to an end in the early evening, which bodes well for firework displays for New Year’s Eve.

The first day of 2022 is going to come in rather bombastically. On the back side of the upper storm system moving over the area, a powerful cold front will arrive Saturday around sunrise. Highs for the day will occur about about midnight, with temperatures falling quickly once the front arrives. Temps will fall into the teens and 20s Saturday night. I can’t rule out a quick snow shower or two Saturday after the front arrives, but moisture will be mostly swept out once the front pushes through, and we should be mostly dry and cold this weekend. The cold air will not last long, as an upper level ridge will push overhead and give us warming conditions for the first week of the new year.

Jack Maney