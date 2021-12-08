KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: December 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Increasing high clouds through the day, with breezy winds. High of 71°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: The wind sticks around overnight, combining with clouds to give us a warmer low temperature. Low of 46°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds increase, with high fire danger during the afternoon. High of 73°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

Our cold fronts this year haven’t had much staying power. After the front that rolled through on Monday, we’re right back to warm and dry conditions here on the South Plains. Despite increasing high clouds through the day, temperatures will warm to well above normal this afternoon thanks to a stiff downslope wind out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. Highs will make it into the low 70s, with 71 degrees in Lubbock. Some spots further east will still feel the last breaths of the cold front, with highs expected in the low 60s near Childress.

Tonight, winds will not die off so easily, nor will the cloudcover. This will lead to a warmer overnight, with a low of 46 in Lubbock.

Winds will continue increasing through the end of the week as our next upper level storm approaches. Thursday’s breeze will ramp up to 20-25 mph, and Friday it will hit a peak with sustained winds over 30 mph and gusts approaching 50! Fire danger is expected to be elevated to critical thanks to the abundance of dry vegetation and relative humidity values in the afternoons in the teens. Especially on Friday, I am also expecting a good amount of dust to go airborne, which could have some effect on visibility and will definitely affect air quality.

The next cold front will arrive very late Friday or early Saturday, and that will deliver a much colder start to the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip down into the low 50s, though the front will shut down the strong winds at least temporarily. Upper level high pressure will build in early next week, leading to yet another short-lived cooldown as highs rise back to well above normal to start the next work week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney