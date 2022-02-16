LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Continued windy conditions, with the possibility of some thunderstorms further east late. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 75°. Winds SW 22-28, Gusts to 35 MPH.

Tonight: Storms push off to the east before midnight, with cold air rushing in through the night. Some snow is possible in our northern zones. Chance of snow: 10%. Low of 28°. Winds N 25-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: A chilly and windy day, with winds strongest in the morning and slowly tapering off through the day. High of 42°. Winds N 30-35 MPH, Gusts to 40 MPH.

Another day of windy, warm weather looks likely for the South Plains, but this time, there might be a few rumbles of thunder to come with it!

Temperatures started out warmer than normal this morning as a result of breezy conditions persisting through the night, with lows in the low 40s. Once the sun comes up, there will be plenty more wind to go around, with winds coming up out of the southwest around 22 to 28 mph this afternoon. Stronger winds are expected further to the west, where blowing dust and high fire danger will be more of a concern this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings continue for the western half of our viewing area, roughly along and northwest of the US-62 corridor. Outdoor burning should not happen today, and drivers should be careful not to discard cigarette butts or drag chains on their trailers!

For folks to the east of I-27, you might notice things getting a little bit humid this afternoon, and that will be important for the possibility of thunderstorms later tonight. Our upper level storm system will approach through the day, with lift from the system arriving right around sunset. This will lead to the development of thunderstorms along the dryline! These may develop very close to the Lubbock metro before quickly racing off to the east through the late evening. Rain chances are looking quite good for areas east of the Caprock, where heavy downpours and perhaps some marginally severe storms are possible with 60mph winds and perhaps some hailstones reaching severe limits (quarter size). A Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) includes our furthest eastern zones for tonight.

With the thunderstorms receding into the distance, a strong cold front will sweep in on the backside of the storm system, plunging temperatures below freezing through the night. Some precipitation will be wrapping around the northern side of the storm, giving the panhandles and Oklahoma a pretty big snow event, though the impacts for us here on the South Plains will be limited to none. A few flurries or perhaps light snow showers will be possible Thursday before sunrise, with accumulations not expected except in our furthest northern counties, where a dusting may occur. Winds will be quite strong behind the front, with a blustery and cold day expected for Thursday, highs in the upper 30s and low 40s and winds over 30 mph in the morning, decreasing slowly through the day as the storm system pulls further and further to the east.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will be quick to recover, with upper 50s returning on Friday under clear skies, with winds staying light. Great weather will continue through the weekend, with temperatures returning to the 70s by Sunday! Winds will start to get gusty by early next week, which could give us more critical fire danger Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast models are zeroing in on our next storm system coming in about seven days, and it is looking likely that this one will be in a good position to provide both precipitation and arctic air. The end result is looking like we might have a bout with winter weather on the south plains next week, though right now it is still far too early to begin highlighting specific impacts. We will be watching closely, so stay with KLBK for the latest!

Jack Maney