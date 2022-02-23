LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Winter weather is making a return to the South Plains today. Frigid cold temperatures, sleet, and freezing rain for some will make for a very unpleasant Wednesday on the South Plains.

This morning started off with a rumble and a bang for some folks east of the Lubbock area as thundersleet developed over the Rolling Plains! The cold air in place today is very shallow, only the lowest 3000 feet of the atmosphere are below freezing. Above that, relatively warm and moist air with some instability led to elevated thunderstorms forming, and locally heavy amounts of sleet were reported in areas near Slaton and Snyder around 4am. Treacherous roads are expected to the east of Lubbock for most of the morning, so be sure to drive carefully, as a dry road can become icy very quickly as you cross into the path of one of the sleet bands.

This afternoon, cold air will continue to dominate our weather across the south plains. Low, gray clouds are expected to sit overhead for much of the day, preventing most sunshine from reaching the surface and insulating our cold air in the low levels. Temperatures will not rise above freezing today in Lubbock, with highs in the upper 20s for most areas. A few peeks of sun will be possible further west near the TX/NM border later, which could give those areas a few hours above freezing this afternoon.

Another freezing cold night will settle in tonight, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Another upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight, giving rise to another wave of precipitation tomorrow morning in roughly the same areas as this morning, favoring the Rolling Plains and eastern edge of the Caprock. It looks like drier air aloft will limit the intensity of this, with only light accumulations expected where precipitation occurs.

Clouds will clear quickly in the face of a punch of dry air on the back side of the upper level system, and we will see the dry line surge through in the late morning and early afternoon, clearing the clouds and giving us a quick warmup into the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday afternoon.

Extended Forecast:

Another push of cold air will bring highs back down on Friday, though it looks like this will not be nearly as strong as the cold air we have today. Highs to close the week will be in the low 40s, with partly cloudy skies.

The cold air will last through Saturday, when a warming trend will commence. Highs rebound to the 60s and 70s early next week, with upper level high pressure taking control as the jet stream recedes to the north. A mostly quiet week of weather looks likely to bring in the month of March!

Stay warm and have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney